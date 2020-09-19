ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.07.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$666,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$104,298.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.