Augur Price Tops $15.06 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $165.69 million and $9.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $15.06 or 0.00135811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, BX Thailand and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, ABCC, Bithumb, Crex24, Koinex, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Bittrex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Kraken, Upbit, AirSwap, Livecoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, BitBay, DragonEX, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, BX Thailand, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.