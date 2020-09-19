Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.82 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Aurora has a total market cap of $41.82 million and $7.18 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 180.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.04515339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034968 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

