AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $13.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

AOCIF opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

