Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report sales of $19.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.14 million to $20.00 million. Autoweb posted sales of $28.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $82.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.66 million to $83.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.07 million to $96.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 305,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

