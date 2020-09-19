Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.20. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

