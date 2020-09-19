AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $187,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

