Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after buying an additional 903,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 125,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,294,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

