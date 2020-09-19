Axe Price Down 9.5% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $778,520.93 and $2.63 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

