Axis DeFi Market Cap Tops $2.93 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00012692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $56,822.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.