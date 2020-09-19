Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $112,840.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,544 shares of company stock worth $9,005,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

