AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

