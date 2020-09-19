Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group cut Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

