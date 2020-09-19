Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter is focused on its cost containment actions, including reductions in discretionary spending, hiring freeze, reduced work hour furloughs and executive salary reductions to mitigate the impact of sales decline on profitability and cash flows. Demand for ultrasonic meter technology and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios continues to gain traction. New product offerings, including E-Series Ultrasonic Plus with integrated valve, bode well. However, competitive pressures in the marketplace for Badger Meter’s products affect its position, leading to a loss of market share. The company’s growth depends on its ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet appropriate industry standards. The inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials and parts for its products at favorable prices could hurt its business.”

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Badger Meter by 12.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.