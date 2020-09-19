BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

