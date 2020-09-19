Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0011

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $4,989.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,474,303 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

