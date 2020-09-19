Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 15,282,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,482. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 17,381.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

