Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

