Bank of America Upgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

MDC opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $329,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

