Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

