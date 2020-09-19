Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 947,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,524. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

