Barclays Increases SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $55.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

