Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas Copco from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDNNY opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

