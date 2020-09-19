Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $362.63 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $362.63 million and approximately $112.73 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,757,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

