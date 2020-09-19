BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Achieves $11.14 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

