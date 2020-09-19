Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 235.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.