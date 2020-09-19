BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. BayCom reported sales of $19.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $93.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $95.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $91.99 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million.

BCML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

BCML traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 86,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 59.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 286,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BayCom by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

