Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.21 ($77.89).

Shares of BMW opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

