BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,770,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 1,777,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

