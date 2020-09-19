Beacon Trading Up 68.8% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $8,417.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00470085 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005146 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009792 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

