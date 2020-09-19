Beam Price Tops $0.33 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 70,903,480 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

