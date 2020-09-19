Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JADSF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Shares of JADSF stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.