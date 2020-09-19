Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JADSF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JADSF stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

