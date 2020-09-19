Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.98 ($12.91).

EOAN stock opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.65.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

