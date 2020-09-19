Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.98 ($12.91).

EOAN stock opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.65.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

