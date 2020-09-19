Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 342.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $514.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.