Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,897. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,863.00 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.