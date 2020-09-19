BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,553,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

