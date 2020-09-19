BidaskClub Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,973,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 698,276 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

