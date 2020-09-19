BidaskClub Downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -456.20 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.