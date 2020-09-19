BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark raised their target price on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 483,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

