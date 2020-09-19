BidaskClub Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $540.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $596,550.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,119 shares of company stock worth $1,113,719 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ardelyx by 3,538.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.