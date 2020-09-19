BidaskClub Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.77 million, a PE ratio of -85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.