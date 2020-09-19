BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $96,566,559.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,549 shares of company stock worth $132,540,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

