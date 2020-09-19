BidaskClub Upgrades Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

