BidaskClub Upgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of EXPD opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

