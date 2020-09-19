BidaskClub Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

