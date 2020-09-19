BidaskClub Upgrades Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

