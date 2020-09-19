Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of BILL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 5,416,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -150.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,304,462 shares of company stock valued at $413,253,267.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

