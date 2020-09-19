Binance Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $27.43 or 0.00247397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $380.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01465672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00217972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

