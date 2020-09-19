Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $155.27 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $402.97 million and $155.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.94 or 0.04747250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile