Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $155.27 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $402.97 million and $155.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044469 BTC.
- Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043327 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005704 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.94 or 0.04747250 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005227 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034793 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002227 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.