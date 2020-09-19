Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,179. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $322,414.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $279,090.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,737,829 shares in the company, valued at $191,264,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,026 shares of company stock worth $14,640,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 551,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

